Richard Sherman has been through a lot over these past few months in light of his offseason arrest that went viral on social media. Sherman was seen pounding on the door of his in-laws' house and he was eventually arrested for domestic violence. Eventually, Sherman was let go and he has been looking to make positive changes ever since that time. He has also been looking for a new gig in the NFL, and this week, he got just that as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO