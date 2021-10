Biggio (elbow/back/neck) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's matchup with the Yankees. Biggio was initially placed on the injured list with neck and back problems in early August and his recovery was later delayed by a UCL sprain suffered a few weeks later. He was able to resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 11 and wound up going 10-for-44 with two homers and 10 RBI across 12 games. The 26-year-old hit a disappointing .215/.316/.350 while serving in a near-everyday role to begin the season, so he's far from a guarantee to reclaim his spot at third base from Santiago Espinal, who's hit .291/.354/.379 while serving as his primary replacement. Nonetheless, Biggio's defensive versatility and high offensive upside should help him see the field in some capacity during the season's final week and into the playoffs should Toronto qualify.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO