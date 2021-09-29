CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY’s Drone Corridor To Host The Nation’s First 5G Test Network For UAS

By Jim Rondenelli
The Engenuity Open Generation 5G Consortium will be bringing 5G to New York state’s 50-mile unmanned aircraft systems corridor between Syracuse and Rome. Open Generation has determined the corridor is a prime location to launch the nation’s first 5G UAS testing range. "Our drone corridor being selected for the launch...

