Public Safety

Buxton man jailed after haul of homemade weapons found

By Long Reads
BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been jailed after police found a haul of homemade weapons and nearly 50 rounds of ammunition stashed at his mother's house. Aaron Melville had also ordered 25 firearms, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. The 21-year-old, of Walker Brow in Buxton, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to possessing firearms and...

BBC

Keon Lincoln died in short and brutal attack, court hears

A 15-year-old boy was murdered outside his home in a "short and brutal" attack, a trial has heard. Keon Lincoln died after he was set upon by a group of youths on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on 21 January. He was repeatedly stabbed by a group who got out of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimevoice.com

Merced man arrested after drugs, weapon allegedly found in motel room

“Merced – Merced police officers found 28 grams of Methamphetamine and a firearm while on foot patrol at the Merced Inn and Suites. Officer Laguna was on a foot patrol at 2010 E. Childs Ave. when he observed several subjects walking in and out of a room. Officer Laguna spoke with Alfonso Rodriguez, the renter of the room who gave him verbal consent to search the room.
MERCED, CA
BBC

Wiltshire man jailed for historic rape after DNA breakthrough

A man has been jailed for 15 years for raping a 71-year-old woman more than 40 years ago. Kenneth Wells, 63, of Verona Road, Salisbury, broke into Violet Brown's house, raped her and locked her inside in November 1980. The case was solved after officers re-tested evidence using DNA technology.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Human trafficking ring gang members jailed

Three members of a gang linked to the largest human trafficking ring ever exposed in the UK have been jailed. Vulnerable people were tricked into coming to England and then put to work in the West Midlands while housed in poor or unsanitary accommodation. The three were sentenced over charges...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arrest after collapsed man found at police station

A man has been arrested on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life after another man was found collapsed outside a police station. The 22-year-old was arrested at the scene outside Cowley police station in Oxford, Thames Valley Police said. Officers were called to the station on Oxford...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer sacked after trying to form ‘inappropriate relationship’ with vulnerable woman

A police officer who sent “sexual” messages to a “vulnerable” woman after approaching her while travelling home from a night shift has been dismissed following an investigation.The unnamed officer, who was employed by Nottinghamshire Police, tried to form an “inappropriate relationship” with the woman having spent weeks sending her personal messages.The officer had been travelling home from a night shift in Nottingham in February 2020 when he stopped his car after he said he became concerned with a woman’s driving, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.He then identified himself to her as an off-duty police officer and spoke...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

CCTV released in hunt for rapist who attacked woman in London alley

The Metropolitan Police have released CCTV images of a man wanted in connection with an alleged rape which took place in east London.The incident occurred on 20 September 2020 at Sprowston Mews in Newham, and involved a woman who told officers that she had been raped by a man.Sprowston Mews is a small alleyway, located behind the high street in the Forest Gate area of Newham. There are very few houses near to where the rape is alledged to have taken place.In an attempt to locate the victim, police have released a CCTV image of a man who they say they wish to speak to in connection to the incident.The man can be seen in a doorway, clad in a jacket with the hood up and a mask covering part of his chin.Detective Constable Murad Talat, from the local policing team in east London, said: “We are releasing this image today in the hope that someone will recognise this man and let us know who he is.“Please take a careful look at the photo and if you think you can help, get in touch as soon as possible.“Any information you have could be vital for our investigation.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man arrested after woman's body found

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 43-year-old woman's body was found. Police were sent to an address on Brookfield Street in Bideford, north Devon, following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman on Friday. A woman was found dead at the scene at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hull man jailed over migrant smuggling plot

A man who admitted conspiring to smuggle migrants to the UK in small boats has been jailed for 10 years. Nzar Jabar Mohamad, 34, was placed under surveillance when he claimed asylum in 2019 after arriving in the UK hidden a lorry. Bugging devices in his home in Hull picked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Julia James: Callum Wheeler denies PCSO murder

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering police community support officer Julia James. Ms James, 53, was found with fatal head injuries next to Akholt Wood, near Dover, on 27 April, leading to a large police investigation. Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham, appeared at Maidstone Crown Court accused of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man jailed for posing as a police officer and trying to ‘arrest’ woman

A man has been jailed after impersonating a police officer and attempting to “arrest” a woman.Wearing a blue lanyard with “police” written on the strap, Gary Shepherd, 44, approached the woman in a car park in Barrow at around 6.30pm on Tuesday and told her he was arresting her for drug dealing, Cumbria Police said.But a member of the public responded to her request for help, and Shepherd left the scene when they both challenged him, according to police.Shepherd, of Abbey Road in Barrow, pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer and common assault at Barrow Magistrates’ Court on Thursday....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Land Line Media

Arkansas trucking company owner sentenced for meth ring

An Arkansas man was sentenced for his role in methamphetamine drug ring, proceeds from which were laundered through a trucking business called Prudent Transport. Termaine Ontario Slaughter, 36, of Parkin, Ark., was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison and five years supervised release in an Arkansas federal court. Slaughter must also forfeit several firearms and five vehicles, including four over-the-road trucks used by Prudent Transport and a Dodge Challenger.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwestiowa.com

Intoxicated man jailed after calling 911

SHELDON—A 51-year-old Sibley man faces several charges after he initially called 911 to ask for a ride because he said he was too drunk to ride his bicycle about 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in Sheldon. Edward Mahlon Gonshorowski Jr. also stated people in his tent were trying to fight...
SHELDON, IA
BBC

Lawyer blaming drink-driving on tea jailed and banned

A lawyer who was almost four times over the drink-drive limit has been jailed for 10 weeks. Louise Taylor, 41, of Holmes Chapel Road, Sandbach, claimed she had been drinking a friend's home-made Kombucha tea and did not know it was alcoholic. A previous hearing ruled there was no evidence...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJAC TV

Altoona man jailed after assaulting 2 women, baby, police say

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say an Altoona man is behind bars after assaulting two women and a baby Saturday. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Altoona Police Department, officers were called to a home on 17th Ave. just before 3 a.m. for a reported domestic. Police say...
ALTOONA, PA
Sandusky Register

Man jailed after shotgun theft

SANDUSKY — Police arrested a man wanted for allegedly stealing a shotgun on Wednesday. Brittan A. Johnson, 26, 700 block Warren St., is charged with three felonies, including burglary, theft of a firearm and grand theft. On Aug. 13, Sandusky police investigated a burglary at a house in the 1200...
SANDUSKY, OH

Community Policy