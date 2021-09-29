Buxton man jailed after haul of homemade weapons found

The Metropolitan Police have released CCTV images of a man wanted in connection with an alleged rape which took place in east London.The incident occurred on 20 September 2020 at Sprowston Mews in Newham, and involved a woman who told officers that she had been raped by a man.Sprowston Mews is a small alleyway, located behind the high street in the Forest Gate area of Newham. There are very few houses near to where the rape is alledged to have taken place.In an attempt to locate the victim, police have released a CCTV image of a man who they say they wish to speak to in connection to the incident.The man can be seen in a doorway, clad in a jacket with the hood up and a mask covering part of his chin.Detective Constable Murad Talat, from the local policing team in east London, said: “We are releasing this image today in the hope that someone will recognise this man and let us know who he is.“Please take a careful look at the photo and if you think you can help, get in touch as soon as possible.“Any information you have could be vital for our investigation.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO