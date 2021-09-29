CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Lawrence Should Immediately Begin Preparing for a Power Play and Frightening Reunion in 2022

By Jake Elman
 8 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ front office hoped they assembled a dream team in rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and longtime college football head coach Urban Meyer. Put kindly; the early results have been nightmarish. Lawrence threw an NFL-high seven interceptions in his first three games, and Meyer, a three-time national champion in college, has looked lost in his transition to professional football. If the end is quickly approaching for that partnership, the rookie quarterback needs to start preparing for the ultimate power play.

