Behind the spooky glam of Netflix’s Nightbooks: Interview with makeup head Leslie Sebert

Within the past year, Christian Serratos has slipped into the bright-red lipstick and heavy brows of the Tejano music icon Selena for a Netflix biopic series. On The Walking Dead, now filming its final season, a ribbon of fake blood might curl down her neck—a mark of hard living among the zombie hordes. But when her voice pipes through the telephone, the actor is in the midst of a different transformation: "We are pin-curled and halfway done with makeup, I think," she says brightly, describing a beauty look to correspond with a 1940s-inspired houndstooth two-piece and beret. "I love a good period moment."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO