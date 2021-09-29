CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Behind the spooky glam of Netflix’s Nightbooks: Interview with makeup head Leslie Sebert

By Mads Lennon
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re taking you behind the spooky glam of Netflix’s Nightbooks with makeup head Leslie Sebert. Find out how to steal Natacha’s glittery witch look and more!. Nightbooks is a new fantasy-driven horror film that appeals to children and adults. The story centers around Alex (Winsley Fegley), a boy obsessed with scary stories. He finds himself trapped in a magical apartment by an evil witch, Natacha (Krysten Ritter), who forces him to tell her a new scary story each night to stay alive. Alex teams up with another prisoner, Yazmin (Lidya Jewett), to escape Natacha’s clutches.

1428elm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Christian Serratos on TheWalking Dead’s Last Season and a Generational Love of Spooky Makeup

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Within the past year, Christian Serratos has slipped into the bright-red lipstick and heavy brows of the Tejano music icon Selena for a Netflix biopic series. On The Walking Dead, now filming its final season, a ribbon of fake blood might curl down her neck—a mark of hard living among the zombie hordes. But when her voice pipes through the telephone, the actor is in the midst of a different transformation: “We are pin-curled and halfway done with makeup, I think,” she says brightly, describing a beauty look to correspond with a 1940s-inspired houndstooth two-piece and beret. “I love a good period moment.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Krysten Ritter on ‘Nightbooks’ and the Legacy of ‘Breaking Bad’

Krysten Ritter let the universe know that she wanted to play a flashy, larger-than-life role, and a year later, she received exactly that by way of David Yarovesky’s Nightbooks. In the Netflix horror-fantasy, Ritter plays Natacha, an evil witch who imprisons a young storyteller (Winslow Fegley) and forces him to fulfil her insatiable appetite for scary stories. After playing superhero private eye Jessica Jones in Netflix’s now-defunct Marvel universe, Ritter’s familiarity with the streamer earned her a direct offer in the case of Nightbooks. “What I loved so much about this project when it came my way was how over the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Arden
Person
Krysten Ritter
Person
Christian Dior
BC Heights

‘Nightbooks’ Portrays a Light Halloween Adventure

With Halloween just around the corner, there is a wide variety of scary, supernatural movies to choose from to get into the spooky season spirit. Netflix’s new movie, Nightbooks, released on Sept. 15, is another one to add to the myriad of movies to choose from. Based on the novel...
MOVIES
Distractify

Who Are Halle Berry's Kids? Meet Her Two Adorable Children

Motherhood is something that suits Halle Berry well. After starting her career as a model and participating in countless beauty pageants, Halle surely knew she was destined for greatness. In 1986, she even finished as the first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant and placed sixth in Miss World. Article...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Weight Loss While Getting A Pedicure With Mom Maria Shriver

Christopher Schwarzenegger showed off the results of his fitness journey while out with mom Maria Shriver in Los Angeles. See before and after photos. Christopher Schwarzenegger stepped out for a pedicure with his famous mom on October 5 and showed off his recent weight loss results. The 24-year-old son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver looked slimmed down while at a nail salon in Los Angeles. He wore a dark t-shirt, shorts, and Adidas slides, as seen in photos HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ray J’s Kids: Meet His Two Little Ones With Princess Love

Ray J and Princess Love may have their ups and downs, but they’re always there for their kids. Find out more about their adorable young ones and family unit here. Ray J, 40, is singer, television personality, and actor, and he shares two children, Melody, 3, and Epik, 1, with estranged wife, Princess Love, 36. The two star in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and are currently facing more drama by the day as Ray J recently filed for divorce for the third time against Princess — all while battling pneumonia in the hospital.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glam#Makeup Kit
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 51, Cozies Up To New Flame Joie Chavis, 32, On Luxe Yacht Vacation In Italy — Photos

Diddy and Joie Chavis were all smiles while hanging out and engaging in conversation on an impressive yacht before going to get lunch in Italy. Diddy‘s new relationship with Joie Chavis, 32, is continuing to thrive! The 51-year-old rapper was photographed having a great time with his new lady love while aboard a luxurious yacht in Italy on Sept. 11. They proved they know how to take in the last days of summer when they appeared to be having a conversation that was full of laughter and cozied up together in warm weather outfits.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jessa Duggar’s Daughters Ivy, 2, & Fern, 2 Months, Look Adorable In Matching Dresses — Photos

Jessa Duggar snapped precious photos of her two youngest children cuddled up on the couch. To make things even more adorable, the sisters wore matching outfits!. Twinning! Jessa Duggar Seewald‘s daughters Ivy, 2, and two-month-old Fern wore matching outfits in two new photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday, October 6. The former Counting On star, 28, snapped pics of her two youngest children — whom she shares with husband Ben Seewald — sweetly cuddling each other on a couch, while looking adorable in their matching attire. Ivy and Fern cheesed for the camera in the same plaid green dresses and similar-looking head pieces. Ivy had on a white beanie, while her baby sister sported a stylish white headband.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

FanSided

156K+
Followers
349K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy