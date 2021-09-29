Manchester activists fired up over racial slur claims against East Catholic

echs.com

MANCHESTER — Local activists are planning protests outside East Catholic High School this week after a cheerleader from another school said she was called a racial slur at a football game on Friday.

Montville High School student Nadya Wynn, 16, told The Day of New London that East Catholic students harassed her by calling her a slur during and after the two schools’ football game last week.

After hearing about what happened, Manchester resident Keren Prescott and PowerUp CT set up a series of protests to raise awareness about what they say are continuing issues at East Catholic.

On Tuesday afternoon, Prescott visited the school on New State Road and said PowerUp will be back there this afternoon. There are also demonstrations scheduled for Thursday and on Friday at the school’s football game versus Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington.

In the story from The Day, Wynn and another cheerleader said they had water thrown at them, had their belongings stepped on, and were called slurs. Another person at the game interviewed by The Day said he saw East Catholic students spit on the Montville cheerleaders.

“All these acts are horrible, but when I saw spitting was involved that just sent me to another place,” said Prescott, who was spat on by a white woman during a protest this year at the state Capitol.

East Catholic High School President Sean Brennan issued a statement Monday following the news.

“We continue to investigate issues raised at last Friday’s football game against Montville High School and, while we do not believe anything inappropriate was said, we take this matter seriously and have met with our student body today to reiterate our Student Code of Conduct and the behavioral expectations we have for our students. We have been in contact with the CIAC and will cooperate with any next steps, and I ask if anyone has information which would assist in our investigation, please feel free to share it with me,” Brennan said in the public statement.

Prescott said she appreciated the principal “showing his true colors” by dismissing the accounts of Wynn in saying that school officials don’t believe anything inappropriate was said.

“That means one of two things to me: That means he doesn’t believe any of what these girls say happened, or he believes this stuff happened, but he doesn’t deem it as inappropriate,” Prescott said.

Prescott was spit on by a white woman outside the Capitol in Hartford during a protest last year. The woman accused of spitting on Prescott, Yuliya Gilshteyn, 45, was granted accelerated rehabilitation, and will have to complete 100 hours of anti-hate curriculum over the next two years to complete the probationary program.

“This just set a precedent that you can spit on Black people if you’re white, you can call them a racial slur, and you can commit a hate crime and you will go unpunished,” Prescott said. “All it did was pave the way for more hate crimes like that to happen.”

Prescott said the situation is too familiar to East Catholic.

Last June, officials at East Catholic announced they were investigating after a video surfaced of two female students using a racial slur in a social media post. The two students were reprimanded, school officials said at the time.

Prescott said she’s calling on the towns that play East Catholic teams to boycott playing them until students are held accountable. She said she’d be drafting a letter to the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference later today asking for disciplinary action and further investigation.