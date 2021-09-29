Yankees News, 9/29: One player who has brought the Bombers back to life, Judge, Taillon injuries

NY Post | Greg Joyce: Aaron Judge got more than his fair share of chances to deliver a big hit in the eighth inning of Sunday night’s game against the Red Sox, and he wound up coming through. There was a bit of a scare in the aftermath of Judge’s two-run double though — he jammed his pinky on the bag sliding into second and dislocated the finger. The training staff had to rush out and help Judge get the bone back in, but he stayed in the game. Hopefully, there won’t be any lasting effects from the brief incident, but even if there are, Judge claims that he doesn’t “really need it to hit,” so ... cool?

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO