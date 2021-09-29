CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees News, 9/29: One player who has brought the Bombers back to life, Judge, Taillon injuries

By Alexander Wilson
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Yankees are making waves in the Wild Card ever since adopting a pet turtle named Bronxie. With the turtle roaming the clubhouse and sparking confidence within the Yankee players, they have been unstoppable as of late. With the post-season in mind, the Yankees have taken a healthy two-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the first place spot in the WC. Just last week, they were sitting below the Wild Card, and now they lead with a cushion as the Red Sox fell to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pass on crazy shortstop market in favor of star prospect

Despite giving Gleyber Torres plenty of opportunities to lock down the shortstop position, the New York Yankees have finally come to the conclusion that he can no longer be their long-term option. Torres, who started out as a second baseman and transitioned to shortstop, has struggled mightily this year, posting a .962 fielding percentage. With a league average .982 percentage at SS, the 24-year-old infielder will head back to second base, shifting DJ LeMahieu to third base and Gio Urshela to SS.
MLB
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
610 Sports Radio

Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo explain Yankees' whistling, benches-clearing argument

Add another “scandal” to the Yankees’ season, as now, after losing two of three to the Mets in the Citi Field half of the Subway Series, we have ‘whistle-gate.’. If you don’t know by now, the story goes like this: on Saturday, the prevailing thought was that Taijuan Walker was tipping pitches, and the Mets believed the Yankees were using various whistles to articulate which pitch was coming.
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
NJ.com

Latest on Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s finger injury

That’s according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who spoke to reporters before Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. Judge dislocated — and then popped back in — his left finger in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 6-3 victory over the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Want...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge has strong feelings about contract status

BOSTON — Aaron Judge had almost two hours to digest the loss that ended the Yankees’ season when he took a seat in the Fenway Park Zoom room to share his pain. He was hurting. He hates losing, and falling short of winning the big prize stings more and more every year.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Insane Play In Yankees Game

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela just made arguably the catch of the year in this afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the final day of the regular season in the Major Leagues. The Yankees, 91-70, are hoping to secure a Wild Card spot with a win over the Rays on Sunday. New York and Boston are currently tied atop the Wild Card standings, with Seattle and Toronto both trailing by one game. It’s possible we could end up with a four-way tie.
MLB
chatsports.com

Yankees News, 9/23: Bombers make big move in Wild Card, Aaron Boone provides confidence

The New York Yankees are in control of their own destiny as they fight for a Wild Card spot with the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. Currently, the Tampa Bay Rays have the AL East locked up with a six-game lead over Boston, but the Yankees have taken a slim lead in the Wild Card with just a 0.5 game advantage over Toronto. Boston has two games over New York, so that last spot in the WC is up for grabs.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Yankees News#Bombers#The New York Yankees#The Boston Red Sox#Wc#The Wild Card#The Red Sox#The Baltimore Orioles
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/27/21

NY Post | Greg Joyce: Aaron Judge got more than his fair share of chances to deliver a big hit in the eighth inning of Sunday night’s game against the Red Sox, and he wound up coming through. There was a bit of a scare in the aftermath of Judge’s two-run double though — he jammed his pinky on the bag sliding into second and dislocated the finger. The training staff had to rush out and help Judge get the bone back in, but he stayed in the game. Hopefully, there won’t be any lasting effects from the brief incident, but even if there are, Judge claims that he doesn’t “really need it to hit,” so ... cool?
MLB
Yardbarker

Bombers take big step forward in Wild Card, good injury news for Taillon

The New York Yankees walked away from Friday evening with an essential win over the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a three-game series. Securing an 8-3 victory, the Yankees now sit just one game back for the top spot in the Wild Card, as the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays remain two games behind Boston and New York.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
newyorkcitynews.net

Yankees RHP Jameson Taillon, back from IL, exits early

Jameson Taillon's return from the injured list didn't last long. The New York Yankees right-hander, who was activated pregame to make the start Tuesday night against the host Toronto Blue Jays, left after 2 1/3 innings. Taillon appeared to aggravate his right ankle. He had been sidelined for three weeks...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees activate Jameson Taillon, option Albert Abreu

Fresh off a sweep of the Red Sox at Fenway Park that extended their winning streak to six games, the Wild-Card leading Yankees are enjoying their final off-day of the regular season today. There were still some behind-the-scenes logistics to work out ahead of the upcoming series against the Blue Jays though, and they took care of that shortly after noon on Monday.
MLB
chatsports.com

Yankees News, 9/30: Judge, Stanton join Ruth, Gehrig with awesome record, Gerrit Cole flops when needed most

The New York Yankees fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 5-6 on Wednesday evening, giving their opponents a sign of life in the Wild Card. With the Boston Red Sox overcoming the Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees sit just one game ahead of Boston for the first place spot in the Wild Card. The Seattle Mariners are 0.5 games from Boston in second place, so winning on Thursday evening is a necessity for a Yankees team they couldn’t find a way with ace Gerrit Cole on the mound.
MLB
chatsports.com

Yankees: Jameson Taillon leaves with injury in third as NYY burn bullpen

Jameson Taillon’s final pitch of Tuesday’s series opener between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees was a nasty fastball, dotted on the corner to catch Danny Jansen looking at 94.8 MPH. Unfortunately, it was uncorked to finish just the first out of the third inning. Taillon hit...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy