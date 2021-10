The Duck hunting season in the Central Zone which St. Cloud and Central Minnesota is a part of has a split duck hunting season. The first portion was from September 25 - October 3. The 2nd portion goes from October 9 - November 28. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says the state of Minnesota started the split zone in the 2011 duck hunting season. The parameter of the season is set by the federal government and the state has to sign off on it. Minnesota has a 60-day season. Schmitt says in northern Minnesota hunters can hunt without the week off until November 23. The southern zone is operating this year on the same schedule as the central zone. Schmitt says this allows for people in the central and southern zones to hunt later in the year. He says the season cannot be longer than 60 days. Schmitt says hunters have responded well to this change.

