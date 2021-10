Dmitry Muratov, the chief editor of Russia's top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, dedicated his Nobel Peace Prize on Friday to the paper's murdered contributors and jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. "I am an improper beneficiary of this award," Muratov, 59, told reporters outside his newsroom. Saying the award was for all of the paper's "fallen" journalists who "gave up their lives for their profession," he added that he would have given the award to Navalny. "But I think that person has everything ahead of him," Muratov said.

EUROPE ・ 8 HOURS AGO