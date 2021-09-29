Cooler Temps, Rain Possible Overnight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we head into another weekend we are tracking near record warmth across the ArkLaTex as a strong upper level ridge dominates the region. But late Sunday night and early Monday morning we are tracking a strong developing area of low pressure and front that will be sweeping through the ArkLaTex. This front will bring our first meaningful chance of severe weather since the spring with the biggest concern for strong storms being across the northern and western ArkLaTex. We are also tracking a secondary cold front that could move through the region Wednesday and Thursday of next week as well, but temperatures for the most part will likely hold in at least the mid-80s across the ArkLaTex.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO