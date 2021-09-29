CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooler Temps, Rain Possible Overnight

By Meteorologist Tania Leal
nbcboston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuite a drop in temperatures! We woke up in the 30s in the northern states of Vermont and New Hampshire! We had foggy conditions while the 40s and 50s took over in southern New England. Wednesday afternoon we’ll be rising into the 60s in southern New England but not yet...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Partly To Mostly Sunny, A Few Inland Afternoon Showers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Scattered showers moved across parts of South Florida on Thursday morning as temperatures hovered in the upper 80s and low 90s due to high humidity. Passing showers will be possible throughout the day but this afternoon the bulk of the activity is forecast to move inland and to the west coast. King Tides continue and the higher than normal tides will likely lead to minor coastal flooding around high tide times. Highs will climb to the upper 80s with plenty of steamy sunshine. It will feel like the upper 90s this afternoon when you factor in the...
MIAMI, FL
The Weather Channel

It's Winter Storm Season Already. Here Are the Winter Storm Names For 2021-22

The list of 2021-22 winter storm names has been revealed. Winter storms are named by The Weather Channel for systems meeting strict criteria. There were 24 named storms last winter, including two in October. The Weather Channel released the 2021-22 winter storm names list Thursday, marking the 10th season of...
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Strong storms possible overnight Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we head into another weekend we are tracking near record warmth across the ArkLaTex as a strong upper level ridge dominates the region. But late Sunday night and early Monday morning we are tracking a strong developing area of low pressure and front that will be sweeping through the ArkLaTex. This front will bring our first meaningful chance of severe weather since the spring with the biggest concern for strong storms being across the northern and western ArkLaTex. We are also tracking a secondary cold front that could move through the region Wednesday and Thursday of next week as well, but temperatures for the most part will likely hold in at least the mid-80s across the ArkLaTex.
SHREVEPORT, LA
myrtlebeachonline.com

King tides expected to bring coastal flooding to Grand Strand

King tides are expected to bring coastal flooding and an increased threat of rip currents to the Grand Strand this weekend. With chances of rain lining up with the mega-high tides, minor flooding is expected in coastal areas in South Carolina and North Carolina this week into early next week.
KING, NC
KESQ

Clouds and cooler temps

Cloudy skies across SoCal will dominate the weather scenario for the next few days, and keep us cooler than normal well into next week. We are also on the look out for spotty showers tomorrow morning as a front slides by,. The rainfall potential isn't great, as there is not...
ENVIRONMENT
yourcentralvalley.com

Farmers preparing for possibility of rain Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – With the drought and the poor air quality the Central Valley has been experiencing, the possibility of rain on Friday is a welcoming sign. The skies were less hazy Thursday compared to the beginning of the week. Ana Stone with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said some of the smoke was dispersed and the rain could also help.
FRESNO, CA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain For Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — An upper-level system is just north of St. Louis and very slowly drifting northward. Rain will keep increasing from the south. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist, due to the high moisture content, heavy downpours are possible. We also have the chance for a few skinny funnel clouds mainly south of I-80 until sunset. (Credit: CBS) This system will be overhead Friday, so the pattern stays the same. It does move away for the weekend as temperatures warm up. Columbus Day is looking unsettled with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. (Credit CBS) TONIGHT: Scattered downpours, isolated thunderstorms and patchy fog. Low 63. FRIDAY: Passing showers and isolated thunderstorms. High 71. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 79. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 83. Sprinkles after dark.
CHICAGO, IL
WBKO

Rain chances decrease, temps increase!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was soggy for some, sunny for others. We’ll have one more day of decent rain chances before things trend drier in time for the weekend!. Thursday will be seasonably warm with scattered showers and storms possible for folks to the east of I-65 and only stray showers possible for folks along and west of I-65. Expect shower coverage to diminish by afternoon, with increasing sunshine later in the day. By Friday, only stray chances of rain and thunder will be possible with high temperatures climbing back in the mid-to-upper 70s with even a few low 80s possible.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
nbcboston.com

Picture Perfect Early Fall Weather Continues

We couldn’t ask for a better forecast the next couple days!. Much of New England will see lots of sunshine today with highs reaching the 70s courtesy of high pressure over the region. Overnight, we’ll see a mostly clear sky with temperatures dropping into the 50s across southern New England...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC San Diego

San Diego Weather: Clouds, Cooler Temps, Rain On the Way

It’s been a cool start to October in San Diego County and the pattern will continue Thursday and Friday with cloudy skies and some rain. Here’s what you can expect from our weather over the next couple of days and heading into your weekend. NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KAAL-TV

Lopsided overnight rain

Rain coming in the backdoor off a stalled out storm system will stop its westward movement and start moving back east overnight. This will leave many to the west on the dry side of the picture. Totals will be lopsided as a result. With some close to the Mississippi River Valley up to 1/2". Many to the west will be empty in the rain gauge.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Several Days Of Mild Weather, Where Is The Freeze We Normally Have By Now?

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday marks the date of the average first freeze in Denver. Instead temperatures will stay above normal for the sixth consecutive day and the streak will continue for a couple more days. While the average first freeze of the season is October 7, the average first measurable snow waits until October 18. Both have happened much earlier and much later in the past. The first freeze in 2020 was on September 8 which tied a record. In 2015 the first freeze waited until October 28 and the latest first freeze on record is November 15, 1944. (source: CBS) It won’t...
DENVER, CO
News 12

Temps reach into the high-70s today, wet weekend possible

New Jersey residents should be prepared for parts of the weekend to be wet. News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will see partly sunny skies with dry weather. Temperatures will be in the high-70s. Conditions will be warm. Tonight will see mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be...
ENVIRONMENT

