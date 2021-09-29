Hispanic Heritage Month: Miami’s Javier Romero, First Cuban American To Be Inducted Into Radio’s Hall Of Fame

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s Javier Romero, one of the most recognizable voices in Spanish radio, is being recognized by being inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame next month.

Romero, who has one of the most recognizable voices on Spanish radio, has been morning radio host on AMOR 107.5 for decades. On any given day he keeps half a million listeners company during their morning drive.

“A lot of people see you as family and I think it’s phenomenal. That is something so special. That’s why I am so thankful of my listeners. I’ve been able to get to the point, where I’ve gotten, said Javier Romero, Radio Host for AMOR 107.5.”

But perhaps the person he is most grateful for is his father who first discovered his talent.

“He was the one that noticed me. I was 13 or 14 years old in school and I played baseball, so in my off time, we had a record player that had a PA system and I would play with it and make-believe I was a Hispanic announcer,” said Romero.

His father had a friend who worked at a radio station and took Javier to meet him and the rest is history.

“I’ve been in radio for 41 years and 36 doing mornings,” said Romero. “I know you know it can be tough with those 3 a.m. wake-up calls,” he told CBS4’s Marybel Rodriguez. But when you feel passion for what you do and love what you do, that’s what motivates you to get up every morning he said.

All his years of hard work have not gone unnoticed.

This Miami native will be inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Romero will be joining the list of inductees that have included Ronald Reagan, Casey Kasem, Ryan Seacrest, and Larry King just to name a few, and will be the first Cuban American to be inducted.

“I am humbled, I am honored I thank my listeners, my team throughout the years that have supported me I am very happy about that,” said Romero.

Not only does he have his loyal listeners to thank, but also millions of television fans.

For 25 years, he also worked on the longest-running television show in history called Sabado Gigante, and for several years he worked alongside CBS ’s Marybel Rodriguez on the same show.

Javier Romero will be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in Chicago in October.