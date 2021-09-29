CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Exchange hotel opens its doors in historic Fruit Building

By Ben van der Meer
Sacramento Business Journal
8 days ago
 8 days ago
After more than a century as an office building — and Sacramento's first skyscraper — the California Fruit Building's transformation into a boutique hotel is complete.

