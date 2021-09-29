The Exchange hotel opens its doors in historic Fruit Building
After more than a century as an office building — and Sacramento's first skyscraper — the California Fruit Building's transformation into a boutique hotel is complete.www.bizjournals.com
After more than a century as an office building — and Sacramento's first skyscraper — the California Fruit Building's transformation into a boutique hotel is complete.www.bizjournals.com
The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento
Comments / 0