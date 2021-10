Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. Punch Brothers, the bluegrass-meets-classical group of mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny, and violinist Gabe Witcher, will release Hell on Church Street on January 14, which is their reimagining of Tony Rice's Church Street Blues. They band will also be touring with Haley Heynderickx in early 2022, including shows in Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles (The Theatre at Ace Hotel on 1/19), St. Louis, Chicago, Toronto, Nashville, Atlanta, DC, NYC (Beacon Theatre on 3/2), and more. Head here for all dates.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO