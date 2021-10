ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Seven students at Annapolis High have been charged after fights broke out inside the school and two students were either stabbed or cut. Anne Arundel County police said seven students have been charged in the case. One student has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and several other charges. A second student was charged with trespassing, deadly weapon: on school property after a knife was found and several other charges. Officials said the remaining five juveniles all faced identical charges, which included assault and disorderly conduct. Officials said the tense moments at Annapolis High School started after several fights broke...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO