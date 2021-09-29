YouTube is cracking down on anti-vaccine misinformation

With Jimmy Fallon, you're never quite sure when it's a publicly stunt, but he did look uncomfortable on Thursday's Tonight Show when Madonna crawled up on his desk. Leading up to that moment, Madonna had been talking about the writer James Baldwin. "He was a great source of inspiration for the show, and one of the things I quote over and over again in the show is that artists are here to disturb the peace," she said. "And so I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people's peace while they watch the show. But I mean that in the best way."

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO