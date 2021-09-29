CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberjacks axe Eagles in first conference matchup

By VERSHAL HOGAN
Chicot County News
 9 days ago

The Warren Lumberjacks axed the Crossett Eagles’ attempt to claim their first conference victory on the gridiron on Sept. 24. Crossett is ranked No. 6 in the AAA’s division 4A, while Warren is ranked No. 3. When they faced off Friday, Crossett’s offense was put up points with a touchdown each in the first, second and fourth quarters, and two touchdowns in the third which — when extra points were included — resulted in 34 points for the Eagles. Warren claimed three touchdowns in the first, one in the third and two in the fourth quarter.

