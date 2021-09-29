Lumberjacks axe Eagles in first conference matchup

The Warren Lumberjacks axed the Crossett Eagles’ attempt to claim their first conference victory on the gridiron on Sept. 24. Crossett is ranked No. 6 in the AAA’s division 4A, while Warren is ranked No. 3. When they faced off Friday, Crossett’s offense was put up points with a touchdown each in the first, second and fourth quarters, and two touchdowns in the third which — when extra points were included — resulted in 34 points for the Eagles. Warren claimed three touchdowns in the first, one in the third and two in the fourth quarter.