Open Road Integrated Media Revenue and Profits Up YTD 2021

By PRNewswire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen Road Integrated Media (OR/M), the leading marketing company that provides content discovery and delivers digital experiences through its tech-enabled, data-focused platform, announced results through July 2021, highlighting a year-over-year increase of 22% in revenue and EBITDA improvement of over 292%+ in 2021. OR/M also grew in July 2021 with the acquisition of independent UK publisher Bloodhound Books. The deal provided OR/M a unique network of independent, successful authors to its partner content program, which is helping to fuel further growth for the company.

