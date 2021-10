Against a background of harsh criticism for the slow and confusing start to New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) that was set up to cover back rent owed by tenants to landlords during the Covid crisis, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced that funding is being made available to help landlords. The money is in the new Landlord Rental Assistance Program (LRAP).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO