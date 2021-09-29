CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

West Springfield police investigating shooting on Route 20

By Nick DeGray
WWLP 22News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of Route 20 and Rogers Avenue Monday night. Police say around 11:15 p.m. Monday night, a man was driving an Audi eastbound on Route 20 when another vehicle, believed to be a Mercedes SUV, approached from behind. The Mercedes then pulled up to the side of the Audi and fired several rounds from a handgun into the rear side of the Audi.

