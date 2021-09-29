BTS announce four in-person shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

BTS just announced four in-person shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The mini-tour — called “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage” — is scheduled for Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2. The bands announcement comes shortly after the official cancelation of BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul’ tour. The North American leg of that tour, initially scheduled for March 2020, had been postponed last year but was anticipated to resume with rescheduled dates this year.