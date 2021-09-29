American Rescue Plan Act money funding premium pay for municipal workers
American Rescue Plan Act funds are being used to reward government workers who worked through the initial COVID-19 emergency period with supplemental pay. This month, the Crossett City Council approved a measure that will grant supplemental pay to workers using ARP funds, and Hamburg Mayor David Streeter said Monday he would present a similar plan to his council in October. The Ashley County Quorum Court adopted an ordinance allowing the same in August and likewise adopted a measure correcting language in the original ordinance and reaffirming its intention in September.www.ashleynewsobserver.com
