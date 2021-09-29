CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions' homecoming hopes dashed by Dragons

By VERSHAL HOGAN
Chicot County News
The Hamburg Lions fell 37-0 to the Dewitt Dragons during the Lions’ homecoming game. The first score of the game was when the Dragons kicked in a 27-yard field goal on a fourth and 4. The next time they put points on the board was during a first and 10, when Dewitt running back Xander Rohnert took the ball and ran along the width of the yard lines to avoid Hamburg defenders before crossing the final five yards into the end zone.

