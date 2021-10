Of the three North Dakota universities in the region, two are reporting increases in enrollment for the fall 2021 semester, while another is showing a decrease. While enrollment at Lake Region State College in Devils Lake declined, numbers are up at Mayville State University and UND. UND appears to have reversed a years-long trend of declining enrollment, at least in the short term. The university has seen enrollment increase in each of the last two years, but numbers are still below what the university saw during the most recent oil boom in the early 2010s, when enrollment sometimes topped 15,000.

