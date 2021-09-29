Take opportunity to learn from hairy discoveries

I bet you didn’t know there is a mushrooming trend of embracing...mushrooms. As best I can tell, it is rooted in California among pharmacology students who believe there is medicinal value to some of the more psychedelic ‘shrooms and so want them decriminalized. The move has spread to Michigan, where they recently celebrated their first ever mushroom festival. Plus, you’ll never guess this year’s hottest hair color trend — or maybe you will simply from the power of deduction since this is all about mushrooms. It’s mushroom brown.