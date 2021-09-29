Chrissy Teigen Honors Late Son One Year After Losing Him

Photo: Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen is remembering her and John Legend 's late son, Jack, one year later.

The couple documented their pregnancy after announcing it last year, with Jack expected to be their third child. However, Teigen wound up needing to be put on bed rest and then hospitalized due to excessive bleeding from her placenta, which resulted in the loss. Taking to Instagram on the one-year anniversary of their loss, Teigan wrote a note to Jack and shared heartbreaking photos of her and Legend.

"And to the son we almost had," she said. "A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to. I didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn't started yet. Mom and dad love you forever."

Teigen and Legend revealed they had lost Jack just one month after announcing their pregnancy. Upon announcing that they had lost him, they shared that they had already given him a name. "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital," Teigen had said. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

In February, Teigen shared that she regret she didn't look at Jack's face when he had been born. "I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams," Teigen confessed. "I hurt every day from that remorse." Teigen was initially due in February but underwent surgery for her endometriosis that week instead.

Teigen and Legend share two other children together, daughter Luna and son Miles. A month after losing Jack, Teigen got a tattoo of his name on her wrist, above the names John, Luna, and Miles.