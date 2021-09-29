Gordon Wood Hall of Champions Induction Ceremony October 29

The Gordon Wood Hall of Champions Induction Ceremony is scheduled for October 29th, at 11:30 am at the FUMC Christian Life Center. The Hall of Champions was founded to recognize outstanding members of Gordon Wood’s best high school teams who then went on to successful careers in their fields as adults. The first induction was held in 2000, three years before Wood’s death. This year will mark the 21st year the Gordon Wood Hall of Champions has held an induction.