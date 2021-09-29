CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Infiniti Q60 Just Got Even Smarter

By Allison Barfield
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Somehow the Infiniti Q60 manages to get better and better. Now the 2022 Infiniti Q60 has raised standards across the market by becoming an even more innovative luxury coupe. Check out the new tech features that come standard. The 2022 Infiniti Q60 just got new tech. We’re excited because the...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Portland Tribune

2021 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 AWD: The smart option

The luxury sports coupe from Nissan's premium brand competes well against the Europeans for a lot less money. Although the Infiniti Q60 first debuted in 2017, it has aged remarkably well and is still one of the better and most affordable genuine luxury sport coupes. The muscular-looking two-door from Nissan's premium brand delivers the goods while costing thousands less than its European competitors.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2022 Infiniti Q60 adds wireless Apple CarPlay

The Nissan 370 gets redesigned next spring but the car's corporate cousin, the Infiniti Q60, soldiers on without any inkling of a potential successor on the horizon. Infiniti still has some years as the current Q60 has only been with us since 2017. It now enters the 2022 model year, with the only change being the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay across the range. Android Auto is also supported, via USB connection.
CARS
tucson.com

2022 Infiniti Q60 Trims And Pricing Revealed

Infiniti revealed pricing for its 2022 Q60 compact coupe, effectively pushing back a well-deserved reboot by adding wireless Apple CarPlay as a standard feature across all trim levels. Given the Q60’s evolution from the G35 that debuted in 2002 as a luxury-focused Nissan 350Z, fans hoping to see a two-door...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Infiniti Car Lineup: What’s New on the Q50 and Q60

Infiniti's 2022 car lineup consists of two vehicles: the Q50 luxury compact sedan and Q60 coupe. Although they remain reasonably luxurious and appreciably quick, each vehicle somewhat lags behind the latest competition. Both would benefit from a thorough rework, but minor technology updates are the only changes made for 2022. Keep reading to find out what's new and what we think about Infiniti's two cars.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Porsche 911 and Other Undervalued Cars According to Doug DeMuro

If you’ve been following the used cars market to any degree, you’ll know how absurd things are right now. That’s doubly true for the enthusiast car market. Effectively, cars like the Porsche 911, Subaru WRX, and BMW M5 are an amplification of the market for more “pedestrian” models like the RAV4. Doug DeMuro, everyone’s favorite two-shirt-wearing YouTuber thinks so too.
CARS
T3.com

Apple Maps has won me over, and it just got even better

I’m going to be honest, I’m only a recent convert to Apple Maps. I don’t know what it was that kept me clinging to Google, but perhaps it was that I hadn’t made much effort to immerse myself in Apple’s version since the early days when it lacked many of Google’s features. These days, the differences are smaller and on an iPhone I would argue Apple Maps is a better choice than Google.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Genesis GV60 powertrain specs revealed, and it's even got a drift mode

Genesis first showed us its new GV60 electric crossover over the summer, and on Wednesday, the South Korean automaker confirmed a few more details about its forthcoming EV. Riding on the same E-GMP architecture as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the GV60's specs aren't too much of a surprise, but there are a few new features that pique our interest, including something super cool: drift mode.
CARS
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
hiconsumption.com

This Futuristic Tesla Electric Motorcycle Is Fit For A Sci-Fi Film

Based out of San Diego, Ash Thorp is widely recognized as being one of the most talented vehicle designers and concept artists ever to get behind a computer screen. For the 2021 year, Thorp tells us that he and his close friend and collaborator Carlos “colorsponge” have teamed up in an effort to deliver a whopping two-dozen rendered projects in their M.H.C. Collection. And despite the ambitious workload, the duo has assigned themselves, the quality of their work remains top-notch, as evidenced by Carlos and Ash’s latest addition to the series, “THE SOKUDO.”
CARS
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: Rolls-Royce Phantom vs Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is the self-proclaimed best car in the world, emphasis on “self-proclaimed”. While the Phantom is a brilliant luxury car, there are a lot of other brilliant luxury cars to be had for even less money. In this new video from Throttle House, we get to see if the Phantom can take down the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
CARS
Carscoops

New Bentley Bentayga Black Edition Spied As A Blackout Model For The Jet Set

The blackout trend has exploded in popularity over the past few years and it’s even spread to the ultra-luxury segment. Bentley isn’t a stranger to this as the company staged the North American debut of the Bentayga Black Edition at Monterey Car Week in 2017. Since then, the crossover has been given a facelift and it appears the Black Edition is making a comeback.
CARS
CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max: How Apple's latest Pro models stack up

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple has taken the wraps off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, its new luxe smartphones meant to succeed the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The announcement was made at Apple's product launch event on Tuesday, where the company also unveiled the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The latest Pro models offer some new design features, including a smaller notch, but the biggest changes include longer battery life, three new cameras, a 120Hz display and a maximum storage capacity of 1TB, which is double the storage in last year's Pro models. If you want specific numbers, scroll down to the bottom of this pace to see a side-by-side specs chart.
CELL PHONES
RideApart

Volcon Is Now Shipping Its Grunt Electric Bikes To Customers

Remember the Volcon Grunt? It’s the all-terrain electric motorbike that American electric off-road vehicle startup Volcon announced was on its way in the back half of 2020. At the time, the company said it had a trio of things planned: First the Grunt, then the Stag and Beast side-by-side UTV models in 2022 and 2023.
CARS
The Verge

How to find your lost iPhone — even if it’s off

Apple’s Find My app has been a very useful (and reassuring) feature, allowing you to locate a misplaced (or stolen) phone so that you can retrieve it (or contact the authorities, if that’s safer). With the expansion of Find My to a variety of other objects, especially via Apple’s AirTags, it’s become even more useful. And now that iOS 15 brings with it the capability to locate your phone even if the battery has run out or it’s been turned off, the utility of Find My has become even greater.
CELL PHONES
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

