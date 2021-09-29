CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrated paranormal shooter Control is free for Stadia Pro subscribers in October

By Michael Crider
androidpolice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStadia Pro subscribers get access to a couple of free games every month, but they're usually not all that notable — Google sticks with smaller, cheaper titles if it's giving stuff away. But next month's additions include a critical darling from a couple of years ago: Remedy Entertainment's Control. This thoughtful action game cleaned up at the award circuit for its impressive storytelling mixed with competent shooting and metaphysical powers.

