CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks climb back a day after a rout led by the tech sector

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
WGAU
WGAU
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jKrs_0cBds0Zy00
Financial Markets Wall Street Trader George Ettinger, left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Stocks rose modestly in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regains its footing following a sharp drop a day earlier. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (Richard Drew)

Stocks on Wall Street moved broadly higher Wednesday, recouping some of their losses a day after the benchmark S&P 500 had its worst drop since May.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 3:40 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 192 points, or 0.6%, to 34,487, and the Nasdaq was up 0.1%.

Health care companies and a mix of companies that focus on consumer products accounted for a big share of the gains in the S&P 500. Eli Lilly rose 3.7% and Procter & Gamble added 1.4%.

Technology stocks also helped lift the market, a day after leading the pullback. Apple rose 0.9% and and IBM rose 1.3%.

Bond yields stabilized after surging over the past week and weighing on the market, especially technology stocks. The higher yields have forced investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, because it makes them look expensive by comparison.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which is used to set interest rates on many kinds of loans, inched up to 1.54% from 1.53% late Tuesday.

Markets in Asia mostly fell while markets in Europe made gains.

The broader market is still on track for a disappointing September. The benchmark S&P 500 is headed for a 3.4% loss and its first losing month since January. Investors have spent much of the month reviewing a mixed batch of economic data that showed COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant's impact on consumer spending and the employment market recovery.

Investors are still closely watching the Federal Reserve to gauge how the slowdown in economic growth will impact the speed of its plan to eventually ease its exceptional support for the economy. The central bank has said that it plans to eventually trim bond purchases that have helped maintain low interest rates.

Wall Street is also preparing for the next round of corporate earnings in the next few weeks. Investors will get a more detailed look at how supply chain problems and higher costs are impacting corporate finances.

A wide range of companies have been warning investors about the impact of inflation on costs and profits. Nike, Costco and FedEx are among those that have cited materials costs, shipping delays and labor problems as concerns.

Sherwin-Williams became the latest company to warn that higher raw materials costs will hurt profits. The stock gained 1.5% as investors took the announcement in stride, but it is still down roughly 8% from its all-time high of $308.70 on Sept. 2.

Investors are still trying to gauge just how persistent rising inflation will be as the economy works through, and eventually recovers from, the pandemic. The Fed has said that higher inflation will likely be temporary and tied to the economic recovery, but more companies have signaled that they expect higher costs to linger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

There's only 1 Dow stock that's falling

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is shooting up 537 points, or 1.6%, with 29 of its 30 components gaining ground, as investors cheered signs that the government's debt ceiling deadline will be extended. The only stock losing ground was International Business Machine Corp.'s , which slipped 0.1%, putting it on track for a third straight loss. Meanwhile, as the best performing shares, Dow Inc. rallied 3.6%, Nike Inc. hiked up 2.7% and UnitedHealth Group Inc. advanced 2.6%. IBM's stock was also on of the two of the 75 equity components of the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF that was losing ground, the other was Citrix Systems Inc.'s , which slipped 0.4%.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Tech Stocks Aren’t Cheap, but This ETF Is Still Fashionable

Technology stocks are rarely inexpensive. That’s simply the price of admission for investors looking to access a sector chock full of quality companies and disruptive innovators. However, valuation alone isn’t a reason to buy or sell a stock, indicating that exchange traded funds like the Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Interest Rates#Procter Gamble#Ibm#Treasury#The Federal Reserve
InvestorPlace

3 IPO Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy

What’s the next big thing on Wall Street? It might be fair to ask Ark Invest funds. Better yet, with three recent IPOs being paid more than lip service, offering privileged access to big growth markets and sporting price charts made for upside, these Cathie Wood stocks are buys. Ark...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Costco
The Independent

Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

Great companies don't go on sale very often, so prepare in advance with a wish list. When consumer products giant Procter & Gamble hit a rough patch I was ready to act, but now I'm in for the long haul. Federal Realty's 2020 swoon offered a similar opportunity for this...
STOCKS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
33K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy