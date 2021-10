Following strong rally in US stocks and treasury yield overnight, Yen is trading broadly lower today, together with Swiss Franc. Yen is also the worst performing one for the week, followed by Euro. On the other hand, Canadian Dollar is the winner for the week, followed by Aussie. Focus will turn to US job data today. Upside surprise there could prompt further rally in treasury yield and thus, pressure Yen further. But the reaction in other currencies would depend on the reactions in overall stock market movements.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO