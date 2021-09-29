CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Dollar Index (DXY) Reaches New 2021 Highs

Cover picture for the articleThe US Dollar Index (DXY) had been on a nice run since early September leading into last week’s FOMC statement. Although Powell and gang appeared to be on the more hawkish side, the DXY had sold off on what seemed like a “Buy the rumor, sell the fact” type of trade. However, as markets began to decipher the language over the next few days, traders decided Powell was more hawkish than expected during the press conference, using such phrases as “tapering could conclude by the middle of next year” and “Many of the FOMC feel substantial further progress test on employment test has been met. MY OWN VIEW IS THAT IT IS ALL BUT MET.” Volatility ensued into the close that day, however DXY bulls continued to buy the US Dollar dips moving forward.

IN THIS ARTICLE
