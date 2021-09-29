NYC Cutting Ties with Troubled Homeless Services Provider Aguila, Inc.

‘NYCHA buildings are dilapidated, and residents are bombarded with every health and quality of life issue imaginable, from leaking pipes to broken elevators.’. Imagine this: you live in a one-bedroom ground floor apartment—a place your family has called home for 10 years. In the living room, you cover your loveseat in plastic, not to keep it pristine the way your grandmother used to, but to protect from the constant leaking. While the monotonous dripping induces anxiety, the earthy stench from the mold that creeps across your ceiling is suffocating. Your 8-year-old daughter has uncontrollable asthma attacks that result in costly hospitalizations and prescriptions. Your son, a 3-year-old who puts everything in his mouth, was also hospitalized after eating lead paint chips. He doesn’t get much sleep on his living room cot. He is terrorized at night by a monster he calls “The Tail,” which in reality is not one, but several rats infesting the walls of your building. You try your best to control them with traps, but you can’t fix the gaping holes in your cabinets, or the mountain of trash outside your building. As you wait for what seems like eternity for current issues to be remediated, you dread the next inevitable blow: the next gas leak that takes months to restore, the next violent crime that traumatizes your children, the next storm to flood your apartment, or knock out power. Your home should be a safe haven, but instead causes disease, stress, and despair.

