CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC Cutting Ties with Troubled Homeless Services Provider Aguila, Inc.

By David Brand
City Limits
City Limits
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The city’s Department of Homeless Services (DHS) said it will stop contracting with Aguila to run the men’s shelter inside the Park View Hotel on West 110th St., across the street from Central Park, by the end of the year as it seeks to weed out inadequate providers. New York...

citylimits.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
City Limits

NYCHA Leaders List Priorities for Next HUD Regional Chief, as Biden Considers Brooklyn Councilmember

Councilmember Alicka Ampry-Samuel—who represents the 41st District of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Ocean Hill-Brownsville, East Flatbush, and Crown Heights—is President Joe Biden’s likely pick as next New York-New Jersey regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). What would that mean for NYC tenants?. A Brooklyn councilmember, born and raised...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Opinion: It’s Time to Finally Address the Health Risks of NYC Public Housing

‘NYCHA buildings are dilapidated, and residents are bombarded with every health and quality of life issue imaginable, from leaking pipes to broken elevators.’. Imagine this: you live in a one-bedroom ground floor apartment—a place your family has called home for 10 years. In the living room, you cover your loveseat in plastic, not to keep it pristine the way your grandmother used to, but to protect from the constant leaking. While the monotonous dripping induces anxiety, the earthy stench from the mold that creeps across your ceiling is suffocating. Your 8-year-old daughter has uncontrollable asthma attacks that result in costly hospitalizations and prescriptions. Your son, a 3-year-old who puts everything in his mouth, was also hospitalized after eating lead paint chips. He doesn’t get much sleep on his living room cot. He is terrorized at night by a monster he calls “The Tail,” which in reality is not one, but several rats infesting the walls of your building. You try your best to control them with traps, but you can’t fix the gaping holes in your cabinets, or the mountain of trash outside your building. As you wait for what seems like eternity for current issues to be remediated, you dread the next inevitable blow: the next gas leak that takes months to restore, the next violent crime that traumatizes your children, the next storm to flood your apartment, or knock out power. Your home should be a safe haven, but instead causes disease, stress, and despair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
City Limits

Curbside Composting Program Restarts with Low Participation and High Cost

The program, which has been on hold since May 2020, kicks off again Monday in four Brooklyn neighborhoods as a budget report notes high costs to sustain it. After a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, New York City’s curbside composting program kicked off again on Monday. But lack of interest in participation, along with associated high costs, is limiting the program to only several communities—including several affluent neighborhoods in Brooklyn—at least at first.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Scott Stringer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#New York City Comptroller#Affordable Housing#Dhs#Aguila Inc#New York Times
City Limits

Bronx Tenants Still Locked Out of Homes 18 Months After Fire

Tenants say they fear the property owners are waging a war of attrition, waiting the renters out until they give up, move on and forfeit the rent-regulated apartments. First came the fire that ripped through her apartment building, killed four neighbors and left her homeless in March 2020. Then came the September rainstorm that flooded the city and knocked out a wall of the basement where she was staying while she awaits repairs. Now, after 18 months in hotels, shelters and family members’ apartments, Bronx nurse Oneka Dunbar just wants to go back home with her two children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
City Limits

City Limits

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Non-profit independent in-depth journalism on New York City's most pressing issues.

 https://citylimits.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy