Ocean County Library Hosts Brain Wash Game Show Oct. 9
People can enjoy an afternoon of laughter and excitement at the Ocean County Library’s Toms River branch during the live Brain Wash Game Show on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. Eric and Bonnie Dasher are the creators, producers and hosts, and attendees will be the stars as Mancini Hall shimmers with lighting, sound effects, digital scoring and video projections. Contestants will compete in a mash-up of “Wheel of Fortune” and “The 20-Second Challenge.”www.thesandpaper.net
