Interpol Recording New Album for 2022 Release

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
 9 days ago

Interpol have started work on their seventh album with producers Flood & Moulder.

Following up the release of Marauder in 2018, and their 2019 EP, A Fine Mess, a compilation of tracks held over from the same sessions, the NY-based band have relocated to London to record with producers Mark Ellis (Flood) and Alan Moulder, known for their work together with Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, The Smashing Pumpkins, and The Killers. The producers collectively won the 2014 BRIT Award for the Foals album Holy Fire.

Individually, Ellis has worked on PJ Harvey’s To Bring You My Love and Is This Desire?, U2’s The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby, and Zooropa, New Order’s Movement and Get Ready, along with other artists like Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, The Charlatans, and The Joy Formidable. Moulder, who mixed Interpol’s 2014 release, El Pintor, has also worked with The Cure, My Bloody Valentine, Foo Fighters, Moby, Arctic Monkeys, and Beach House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iS3rs_0cBdr51o00

In the interim between Interpol albums, Banks branched off to form the group Muzz with Josh Kaufman and Matt Barrick and released a self-titled album in June 2020.

The band have revealed upcoming shows in 2022, including a headlining show at The Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, along with the Just Like Heaven Fest, the Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City, and a headlining slot at Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

The new album is set to arrive in 2022 via Matador Records.

“We are overjoyed to announce Flood & Moulder will be producing and mixing the next Interpol record,” says guitarist Daniel Kessler. “We are longtime admirers of their work and delighted to be in the studio with them. Starting this party right.”

American Songwriter

ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

