Kaukauna High School was on lock down for a time this morning while Kaukauna Police dealt with a situation. The department says officers responded to an incident on the south side that ended up on high school grounds. Officials say the incident did not involve school staff or students and the school was placed on a lockdown as a precaution. Police officials say students and staff were never in any danger.

KAUKAUNA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO