Saltsburg mayor forum set
The candidates for mayor of Saltsburg will face off Thursday at 7 p.m. in a town hall forum at the borough building, 320 Point St. The event pits Democratic incumbent Mayor Karen M. Cumberledge against Republican nominee Douglas S. Kull. Doors open at 6 p.m. The forum will open with questions from moderator Abraham Kline, followed by an opportunity for those in attendance to ask questions. It will be livestreamed from the Saltsburg News and Views Facebook page.www.indianagazette.com
