Fort Myers, FL

Melatonin not working? Other methods to help you get a good night’s sleep

By ABC7 News
 9 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Is melatonin not working for you? More in the Morning spoke with Dr. Stan Headley from Cypress Pharmacy about other foods, habits and alternatives you can try to help you get a good night’s sleep.

Sleep directly impacts your health. Studies show that about 70 million Americans struggle to fall asleep or stay asleep, Dr. Stan said.

“Probably outside of diet, I would say that sleep is next in line as far as the most important daily hygiene practice,” he said.

The average American adult needs about seven hours of sleep every night.

For regular, good quality deep sleep, many people are finding that melatonin just isn’t doing the job. One alternative that Dr. Stan heavily recommends is CBD oil.

“I probably have not seen anything in the past 25 years in natural health that works any better than pharmaceutical-grade CBD oil,” Dr. Stan said. “Whether you’re talking about the liquid tincture that you put under your tongue or a soft gel capsule that you take with water at bedtime, either one of those do a tremendous job at getting us into REM deep sleep.”

For more on other products that Dr. Stan recommends, watch the video above.

