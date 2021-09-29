CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand parrot is smart enough to use touchscreen but cannot distinguish between real and virtual worlds

Cover picture for the articleA trio of researchers at the University of Auckland has found that the New Zealand parrot is smart enough to use a touchscreen but not smart enough to understand the difference between virtual and real imagery. In their paper published in the journal Biology Letters, Amalia Bastos, Patrick Wood and Alex Taylor, describe different experiments they conducted with the endangered birds.

