Late for Work 9/29: Is It Time for Le'Veon Bell to Join the 53-Man Roster?
Is It Time for Le'Veon Bell to Join 53-Man Roster?. Are we getting closer to seeing two-time former All-Pro Le'Veon Bell being elevated to the 53-man roster?. Head Coach John Harbaugh said a couple weeks ago that there was a chance Bell could play in the Ravens' Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but that didn't happen. The week prior, Harbaugh indicated that Bell, who did not participate in a training camp, was in great shape but needed to get into football shape.www.baltimoreravens.com
