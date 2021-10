FOWLER, Colo. (CBS4)– Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Fowler. The crash happened Tuesday morning on Highway 50 and Main Street. (credit: Facebook) One person was transported by Flight for Life. The crash is being investigated by several agencies, including the Fowler Fire Department, Manzanola Fire, Rocky Ford Fire, Crowley County Fire/EMS, AMR-Medtrans, CSP and OCSO. (credit: Facebook) The crash was cleared about 9 a.m. What led to the crash is being investigated.

FOWLER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO