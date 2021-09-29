CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cost savings may drive more Spanish bank mergers, say executives

By Jesús Aguado
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
MADRID (Reuters) - Cost savings arising from domestic consolidation in the Spanish banking sector should be a driver for more potential deals, bank executives told a financial event in Madrid on Wednesday.

Facing ultra low interest rates and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, European banks are under growing pressure to cut costs, either on their own or through tie-ups.

“Such deals, when done correctly, make a lot of sense and help make the business more profitable and sustainable,” Unicaja Chief Executive Manuel Menendez told the forum.

Spain now has 10 banks, down from 55 before the 2008 financial crisis, with recent deals including Caixabank’s acquisition of Bankia and Unicaja’s deal to buy Liberbank. The deals have been accompanied by promises of cost savings.

“Personally, I think there will be more (mergers), I don’t know when or who and I don’t think it will happen tomorrow,” Caixabank CEO Gonzalo Gortazar said.

Gortazar said “supervisors have been clearly endorsing publicly to pursue this path,” citing the low profitability of banks as one of the sector’s structural weaknesses.

But he said it would be more complicated to generate cost savings with cross-border transactions in Europe.

In July, Caixabank raised its annual cost savings from the Bankia deal to 940 million euros ($1.1 billion) from 770 million euros. The deal created Spain’s biggest domestic lender..

As part of its Liberbank deal that created Spain’s fifth biggest lender, Unicaja said it aimed to save 192 million euros on gross costs by 2023.

Unicaja’s Menendez said on Wednesday the bank would deliver on those savings and added that there “is upside for additional synergies that should arise sooner rather than later.”

Caixabank has announced it would cut about 6,450 jobs to meet its cost savings. Unicaja has yet to give details about its restructuring plan.

($1 = 1.1714 euros)

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

German factory orders register sharp decline in August

Factory orders in Germany plummeted 7.7% in August compared with the previous month, led by much lower demand from countries outside the eurozone, official figures showed Wednesday.The drop in orders, a leading indicator for Europe s biggest economy, followed month-on-month gains of 4.6% in June and 4.9% in July. The Economy Ministry said that orders from inside Germany were down 5.2%, while those from non-eurozone countries were off 15.2%. Orders from Germany's partners in the 19-nation eurozone were up 1.6%.The ministry said the drop may be due in part to big bulk orders in July and to the fact that summer vacations at some automakers fell in August this year. There was a 12% drop in orders in the car sector, while orders for machinery were off only 1%.“Today’s disappointment has also an upside: it brings some relief to German manufacturers who are increasingly suffering from high backlogs,” Carsten Brzeski, a Frankfurt-based economist at ING said in a research note. “Judging from still richly filled order books and low inventories, the future for industrial production should be extremely bright,” he added, “if it wasn’t for the ongoing supply chain frictions.”
ECONOMY
The Independent

Companies at risk from Covid lifeline loans, Bank of England warns

Many companies that took out emergency loans during the Covid-19 pandemic are now at risk of collapse because of those same loans, the Bank of England has warned.Companies across the UK which before Covid would have been turned down for loans were able to tap into Government-backed schemes during pandemic times.Now, many of these are facing loan bills that they might be unable to pay off.On Friday, the Bank of England warned that higher borrowing during the pandemic has likely put more businesses at risk.“The increase in debt – though moderate in aggregate – has likely led to increases in...
BUSINESS
securityintelligence.com

Banking and Finance Data Breaches: Costs, Risks and More To Know

As each year passes, cybersecurity becomes more important for businesses and agencies of every size, in nearly every industry. In 2020, ransomware cases grew by 150%, and every 39 seconds, a new attack is launched somewhere on the web. A data breach also causes rising costs in banking and finance.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KFYR-TV

Local bank says it has stocked more coin than in past years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you need quarters to do your laundry, you might have noticed they are difficult to get. Nationally, coin distribution was disrupted in 2020 by the pandemic and some consumers are still feeling the effects. However, banks in North Dakota say they stocked more coins this...
BISMARCK, ND
CNBC

ECB member says the central bank needs to be 'even more conservative'

LONDON — The European Central Bank needs to be "even more conservative" in how it reacts to inflation in order to avoid repeating past mistakes, Governing Council Member Mario Centeno has told CNBC. The central bank is currently under some pressure given that consumer prices have spiked in recent months....
BUSINESS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Matt Lillywhite

Some Americans Are Getting Another Stimulus Check

Many people throughout the United States are living paycheck to paycheck. So as you can imagine, another stimulus check could be extremely beneficial for those struggling to make ends meet. Because according to research published by MIT, the current minimum wage isn't enough to survive in any state throughout the country.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Brace yourself for a mass exodus of employees

Restaurants struggling to hold onto their employees are about to hit by a major setback, according to new research. A survey of 13,659 wage earners by the online job marketplace Joblist revealed that 58% of restaurant and hotel employees intend to quit their jobs by the end of the year, stoking what the researchers have dubbed The Great Resignation.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

