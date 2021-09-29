CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Richard Sherman announces he has signed with Buccaneers, former All-Pro joins Tom Brady in Tampa

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Sherman is heading to Tampa. The three-time All-Pro corner announced on his podcast on Wednesday morning that he has signed with the Buccaneers. This comes after Sherman visited with Tampa Bay -- his first official free agent visit of the year -- and was recruited by quarterback Tom Brady to join forces and help the team repeat as Super Bowl champions. Following Sherman's announcement, the team confirmed the signing through their social media channels. ESPN's Adam Schefter also adds that it is a one-year deal for Sherman.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Adam Schefter
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
NESN

Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Weekend Ahead Of Patriots-Bucs

Gisele Bundchen mixed football and family during her latest trip to New England. The supermodel wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined his family Saturday night at Novara Restaurant in Milton, Mass., to celebrate his nephew’s christening, according to The Boston Globe’s Emily Sweeney. Novara manager Lindsey Mills...
MILTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Pro#American Football#Espn#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Announces He's Launching 'BRADY' Apparel Brand

Tom Brady is adding to his off-field endeavors. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced the launch of his very own apparel line, Brady Brand. While there is no announced release date yet, the Brady Brand website has a sign-up link to receive updates. The brand also has social media profiles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Donald Had 4-Word Message For Matthew Stafford Tonight

The Los Angeles Rams took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. Los Angeles improved to 3-0 on the season. The Rams made a big trade for Matthew Stafford this offseason and it appears to be paying off in a big way. Stafford was great...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy