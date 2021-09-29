Richard Sherman announces he has signed with Buccaneers, former All-Pro joins Tom Brady in Tampa
Richard Sherman is heading to Tampa. The three-time All-Pro corner announced on his podcast on Wednesday morning that he has signed with the Buccaneers. This comes after Sherman visited with Tampa Bay -- his first official free agent visit of the year -- and was recruited by quarterback Tom Brady to join forces and help the team repeat as Super Bowl champions. Following Sherman's announcement, the team confirmed the signing through their social media channels. ESPN's Adam Schefter also adds that it is a one-year deal for Sherman.www.cbssports.com
