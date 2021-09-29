Barberton suspending services to main bus routes

Beginning Wednesday, the Barberton City School District announced it’s suspending services to the main bus routes through Oct. 7.

The school district said the temporary change is impacting its main bus routes only.

Normal busing will resume on Monday, Oct. 11 since Oct. 8 is a teacher workday and students have the day off.

Busing for preschool, 4 Cities Compact, students with special needs and after school activities will continue on a normal schedule.

The Barberton City School District offered two options for students who ride one of the district’s main bus routes.

1. You may find another method of transportation to get to school - we will have early drop off available at all buildings.

2. Your student may log in and participate in their classes remotely - attendance will be taken.

"For questions specifically about your student please call your student’s building - they will have all of the details you need," the district said.

The district told News 5 a bus driver shortage is the reason its main bus routes are temporarily halted; other districts in Ohio continue to grapple with the effects of a driver shortage.

Other districts in need of help include Norton schools, where they have staffers doing double duty to get kids to school.

"Our mechanics are driving almost on a daily basis, our transportation directors are driving on a daily basis and some of our coaches are working on their licenses so they can drive," said Norton Super intendant Dana Addis, adding they can hire five to 10 subs.

In Euclid, 25% of their drivers are off the job because of COVID or COVID protocol. District officials have asked the governor to deploy the Ohio National Guard to help transport children.

Bedford City School District wants to hire about a dozen drivers but so far can’t fill the positions.

Roughly 750,000 Ohio students ride school buses daily. About 15,000 routes have been canceled or consolidated, according to Doug Palmer, Transportation Consultant, Ohio School Boards Association.

