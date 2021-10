NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Authorities are searching for a cyclist who they said bumped a woman with his bike and made anti-Asian statements towards her. The 49-year-old victim was walking near the corner of Eighth Avenue and 35th Street in Manhattan on Wednesday, Sept. 29 when she was approached from behind by the unidentified man on a bicycle, police said.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO