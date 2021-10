What matters the most when you drink beer? Is it the big things – the quality/type of the beer, the physical surroundings, the company you keep? Yes, great beer makes a favorable experience more likely, as do great locations and great camaraderie. But I would argue that in many cases, the little things that are harder to define and harder to see from afar do as much to create a wonderful experience or spoil a good time.

