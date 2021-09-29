Prison Destroyed Video Proof of Guards Torturing Anti-Fascist, Lawyers Say

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 2014, anti-fascist activist Eric King was sentenced to 10 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at a politician's empty office in solidarity with the Black liberation uprisings in Ferguson, Missouri. Now, after years behind bars, King and his lawyers say that he was assaulted and tortured by prison guards—and that the Bureau of Prisons destroyed video evidence.

kingfish420
8d ago

that's an admission of guilt on the jail. people going to say how do I know this well I just got my head split open on my last bit it was on video from the cops and from what I was told from the lawyers and the jail lawyer that they cannot destroy that evidence under any circumstance. that is a crime destruction of evidence, and also an admission of guilt.

Reply(3)
9
James Weston
8d ago

With his support of the ideals of Antifa and BLM and his past with firebombing police, I feel no pity for him at all.

Reply(6)
8
Scap Scap
8d ago

theres an old saying, if you want to see the lowest dregs that society has to offer, go to your local prison and view the changing of the guard.

Reply(2)
3
