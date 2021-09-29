CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube is cracking down on anti-vaccine misinformation

By By Clare Duffy, CNN Business
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube will remove videos spreading misinformation about any approved vaccine, not only those aimed at preventing Covid-19, the company announced in a blog post Wednesday. In a statement provided to CNN Business, YouTube also confirmed it would remove the channels of "several well-known vaccine misinformation spreaders" under the new policy, including one belonging to the Children's Health Defense Fund, a group affiliated with controversial anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Brazen Warrior
9d ago

And misinformation? Please! 22 years as an RN I’ve seen firsthand. I will not vaccinate nor be forced to do so. CDC is listing all vaccine related deaths within the first fourteen days as NON vaccinated

Brazen Warrior
9d ago

Yet these platforms refuse to remove or ban challenges that result in death. The newest challenge is to slap you school staff members😡 They should be sued for every death and by anyone harmed by the challengea

J0hn D03
9d ago

The constant suppression of people's opinions who are against the vaccine and the constant pressure to receive it are very bothersome.

#Misinformation#Censorship#Anti#Blog#Cnn Business#Who#Google
YouTube taking down content of anti-vaccine misinformation

YouTube announced Wednesday it is taking down content with misinformation about vaccines from its website, and banning some well known anti-vaccine activists, The New York Times reported. YouTube said in a blog post it would take down content that says vaccines do not lessen transmission or infection of the disease,...
