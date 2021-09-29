CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Questions With Kylie Frey, From Goat Roping to Global Domination & More

By Jim Casey
Louisiana-to-Tennessee transplant Kylie Frey, 26, has been wrangling her way up the charts since moving from the rodeo to the radio.

Kylie has already racked up six No. 1 singles on the Texas Regional Radio Chart, including her most recent, “Horses in Heaven,” which reached the top in just nine weeks. That broke the previous record for the fastest rise to the top of the chart for a female artist—a record Kylie owned with her single, “Spur of the Moment” (11 weeks).

Outsider caught up to Kylie on a beautiful Nashville afternoon to ask her 5 Questions.

1. Rumor has it you’ve got some legit rodeo skills?

Kylie Frey: Yeah. So I come from a big rodeo family. My dad was a saddle bronc rider all his life growing up, and I had a couple of uncles that were NFR cowboys. They just sort of made it as far as you could go. My grandpa had his own claims to fame, so it was in our blood. Me and my sister, at a young age, decided that we wanted to do it too. I was mainly a goat tyer and I was a breakaway roper and a rodeo queen. And that’s pretty much all we did growing up.

2. ‘Spur of the Moment’ took 11 weeks to hit No. 1 in Texas. ‘Horses in Heaven’ did it in nine weeks. Can you do seven weeks with your next single?

Kylie Frey: Heck yeah. Challenge accepted, for sure. I’m working on some new stuff right now. I’ve got a handful of songs. One called “Red Dirt Cinderella.” There’s another song that I’m working on really hard. It’s called “This Thing.” It’s really a side of my personality that I don’t feel like I’ve shown yet. And honestly, personally, it’s a side of myself that I’m just now starting to own. I’m really excited for that song and I do think that song will break my record.

3. How do you use your momentum in Texas for global domination?

Kylie Frey: That’s a really great question. I’ve always been one of those people that I can see the goal and it might take me a little bit longer to get there, because I’m not so good with the roads that it takes to get to that set goal. Right? But I have a great team around me. They really just kind of keep me on track and just not second guess me. So they really just push me in a lane of my own that sometimes I’m even scared to go in. So honestly, I have no idea. My goal has always just been to make the best music that I can make. And reach the most people that want to hear that music. And so, I would love it to take me to the Grammy’s and into stadiums and that sort of thing. So I’m going to fight like hell to get there. But, in the meantime, I’ve got a great career and I’ve got a great fan base of people who actually want to hear some good country music. So I can’t really complain.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjaTyMX-OZQ

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kylie Frey – Rodeo Queen (Acoustic) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjaTyMX-OZQ)

4. You’ve shared the stage with some of our favorite Texans—Randy Rogers, Cody Johnson, Sunny Sweeney. Any good advice?

Kylie Frey: Randy was really instrumental for me. He gave me advice early on of building markets. And I never really understood that until I was really able to hit the road and start having the ability to follow up in these towns where I could actually build up a name for myself. You can do it independently that way, and that’s how they did it. Just by following up six months to a year later in whatever town they played a big show in. Then, Sunny Sweeney gave me really wonderful advice of don’t take anything for free, because then you owe ’em something.

5. Last three months of the year, taking it easy or hitting it hard?

Kylie Frey: I’m hitting it hard actually. I ended up on the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour with Laine Hardy. I played my first show with him this past week, and it’s about, I think, 17 dates with him. And I’ve got a bunch of full band dates, just sort of intermingled within those and with Parker McCollum. This coming weekend, I’ll play for my biggest crowd of like 17,000 people. I don’t know if this is announced yet, but I play The Cosmopolitan with Cody Johnson in December for NFR. So there’s some really awesome stuff in the pipeline and for the end of the year. I should be slowing down. My body probably wants me to, but there’s no way.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7T6eG-o6OmY

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kylie Frey – Horses In Heaven (Official Audio) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7T6eG-o6OmY)

