‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Has Been a Cowboy Since Day One, Posting New Pic Riding a Bull at Age 8

By Thad Mitchell
 9 days ago
One of the many reasons we love the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is the authenticity that the show brings.

When it comes to portraying the western cowboy-style culture of “Yellowstone” — it doesn’t get much more authentic than Forrie J. Smith. The veteran actor plays Lloyd Pearce on the show and brings a great deal of realness to the character. Lloyd is the senior spokesman for the ranch’s bunkhouse crew — a team of cowboys working on the ranch. Despite being much older than the other residing cowboys, Lloyd can more than hold his own. He’s highly adept at wrangling cattle and other duties a cowboy must perform. As we saw in season three, Lloyd can also hold his own when push comes to shove. He and Rip Wheeler easily dispatch a biker gang causing trouble at the “Yellowstone” ranch. Lloyd is also a lady’s man as we saw last season, wrangling in “buckle bunny” Laramie despite being four decades her senior.

You may wonder how Forrie J. Smith looks so natural in his “Yellowstone” role as Lloyd. It is because Smith is a real deal cowboy who has spent a good deal of his life on a cattle ranch. Smith has also participated in rodeo events since a very young age. On Tuesday, the “Yellowstone” star took to social media to share a throwback photo with his fans and followers. Check out a young Forrie J. Smith who looks completely comfortable atop a bucking bull.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Invites You to Montana Rodeo Event

Smith issued the call to his social media followers to attend an upcoming Montana rodeo event. You can bet “Yellowstone” fans will be chomping at the bits to meet the actor at the rodeo.

“You are all invited to the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame 16th annual scholarship fundraising banquet on Saturday, October 2,” he says in the post. “I will be the guest speaker. The hospitality Room opens at 1 pm, The banquet starts at 5 pm. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. There will be a live auction, silent auction, and live country music.”

Did someone say road trip?

The photo Smith includes with the post is a black and white photo of him showing this bull who the boss is.

“Here, I am (photo) at 8 years old at the Helena Last Chance Stampede,” he says. Smith also lists a phone number and a website where tickets for the event can be purchased.

“Yellowstone” fans cannot wait to see Forrie J. Smith back in action as Lloyd with a brand new season quickly approaches. What will Lloyd’s role be in the impending war that the Dutton family must face?

We’ll find out on Sunday, November 7, when the fourth season of “Yellowstone” arrives.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Has Been in a Ton of Major Movies, Fans of the Show Are Just Now Realizing

For his work on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser has quickly become a household name among the show’s fans. On “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler, the ruthless leader of the ranch’s bunkhouse gang. Hauser is a pretty good-sized fellow and he gives Rip a really intimidating presence. Typically decked out in all black, Rip Wheeler is not someone you would like to meet in a dark alleyway. He’s proven time and time again on “Yellowstone” that he is not to be messed with. Extremely loyal to the Dutton family, that policy also extends to them — you mess with the Dutton — you mess with him. Rip is the family’s enforcer and unofficial bodyguard. He’s shown no qualms when it comes to doing away with the family’s adversaries. A trip to the “train station” awaits those who dare cross Rip’s path.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Gets Adorable ‘Best Trophy Ever’ From Granddaughter

Veteran actor Forrie J. Smith is adored to the moon and back by fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.”. Since being introduced as senior “Yellowstone” ranch hand Lloyd Pearce in season one, Smith has become a favorite among watchers. He also happens to be love and admired by his adorable granddaughter. Smith is a real deal cowboy having grown up riding horses and living on a cattle ranch. He is also a legit rodeo star, having started participating in events as a youngster. He likely has a trophy case full of rodeo awards, medals and belt buckles. Some of his memorabilia has even found its way onto the “Yellowstone” set in an effort to add authenticity to the modern western drama.
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Welcome New Young Cast Member to the Family With Heartfelt Messages

A new season of “Yellowstone” means a fresh set of faces will join the already star-studded cast of the Paramount Network series. One of these fresh faces comes from young Australian actor Finn Little, who joins “Yellowstone” for its fourth season. Not a whole lot is known about Little’s “Yellowstone” character. His name is Carter and it is rumored that he is being brought to the ranch by Beth Dutton. Carter supposedly has a back story similar to that of Rip Wheeler, who was orphaned at a young age and taken in by the Dutton family. If Carter is anything like Rip, he will do just fine working on the ranch and protecting his adopted family. We got our first glimpse of Finn Little and Carter in a recent teaser trailer put out just yesterday by the “Yellowstone” team. Fans of the show are excited to see what the young actor brings to the show and how his character will fit in on the ranch.
‘Yellowstone’ TV: Forrie J. Smith Compares Finn Little’s Character to Jimmy

Finn Little’s addition to the “Yellowstone” cast ahead of Season 4 has fans making all kinds of comparisons. His Carter character’s path seems to resemble Rip Wheeler’s beginnings on the Dutton Ranch. Though, some have suggested that Carter is being brought in as a potential replacement for Jimmy Hurdstram. In a new Instagram video, some of the show’s stars, including Lloyd actor Forrie J. Smith, talk about Little’s place on the ranch.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Makes Chilling Comment on Jimmy Rodeoing Again

The cast of “Yellowstone” is weighing in as the Season 4 premiere date draws nearer, and once again, things are not looking good for Jimmy (Jefferson White). Star and executive producer Kevin Costner recently commented on a @Yellowstone Instagram post about Jimmy’s decision to defy John Dutton (Costner) and get back on a horse so as to rodeo again. The Instagram post already made things look pretty grim for Jimmy, but Costner raised the threat level to chilling.
US105

New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Trailer Looks Grim for One Major Character [Watch]

Yellowstone has released a new trailer for its upcoming Season 4, and things are not looking good for one of the characters who was left hanging at the end of Season 3. Season 3 ended with multiple cliffhangers as the Dutton family came under concerted attack on multiple fronts. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) fell to the ground after getting shot in the chest, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) looked like she might have gotten blown up by a package bomb and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) was attacked by gunmen who burst into his office and opened fire.
countryliving.com

'Yellowstone' Fans Are Concerned About John Dutton After Watching the New Season 4 Promo

The anticipation for the season 4 premiere of Yellowstone has reached a fever pitch. Fans of the Dutton family drama are simply beside themselves with anticipation for the 2-hour season premiere, when they hope to find out the fate of the characters who were attacked in the season 3 finale, and what Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) will do when he finds out who is responsible. Paramount Network has promised that "Revenge is worth the wait," but that certainly doesn't mean waiting is easy!
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Just Revealed Huge News About Tom Selleck for Season 12

Blue Bloods Season 12 debuts on Friday, October 1. Ahead of the premiere, CBS released a press release surrounding some behind-the-scenes changes to the show. Tom Selleck (who plays Frank Reagan) is now listed as an executive producer. Tom Selleck has another item to add to his ever-growing list of...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Believe Show Made a Mistake Killing Character Off Early

Alright, Outsiders. It’s time for another round of Yellowstone Fandom: What If?! Today’s topic? Where the hell is Lee’s legacy?. You read that right! Over on Reddit, the Yellowstone fandom stays ever-active in analyzing our favorite show. It’s the best damn Modern Western there is, after all. Redditors keep the discussion interesting, too, as posts alternate daily between praise and criticism. Nothing’s perfect – especially Yellowstone. But damn, it it close.
987thebull.com

The Real Reason Patrick Dempsey Was Killed Off ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Many fans are STILL not over McDreamy checking out of “Grey’s Anatomy”. But a new book called “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy” by author Lynette Rice shares the behind-the-scenes. Producers, former cast members, and even Patrick gave quotes for the book that painted the...
enstarz.com

Tyra Banks Bullied for THIS Reason After Latest Episode of 'Dancing With The Stars'

Numerous "Dancing With The Stars" fans noticed the Season 30 host, Tyra Banks, during her appearance on the show held on September 27, Monday. The American television personality and model led the Monday night's episode with a "quite bizarre gown," as Daily Mail described, which made the fans compare her to a dinosaur that you can find from "Jurassic Park."
Journal Inquirer

Tom Bergeron lands a new hosting job

There were several things you never saw on TV years ago — Perry Mason lose a case, Joe Mannix lose a fight, Frank Cannon lose his appetite, or Wink Martindale lose his smile. Martindale, a veteran game-show host of the ’70s, seemed to have that smile surgically attached to his...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Need to Prepare Themselves for Jacki Weaver’s Character

“She takes no prisoners… She’s terrifying.” Yellowstone fans and Duttons beware: Jacki Weaver‘s Caroline Warner is coming for you. As if Market Equities hasn’t been a ruthless enough challenge to the Dutton empire already, Taylor Sheridan is upping the stakes. Two-time Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is set to steal the show as the company’s CEO, Caroline Warner, for Yellowstone Season 4. And she’s about to make life a whole lot more difficult for the Duttons – far more than even Willa Hayes (Karen Pittman) or Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway) could dream of.
