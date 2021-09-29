‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Has Been a Cowboy Since Day One, Posting New Pic Riding a Bull at Age 8

One of the many reasons we love the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is the authenticity that the show brings.

When it comes to portraying the western cowboy-style culture of “Yellowstone” — it doesn’t get much more authentic than Forrie J. Smith. The veteran actor plays Lloyd Pearce on the show and brings a great deal of realness to the character. Lloyd is the senior spokesman for the ranch’s bunkhouse crew — a team of cowboys working on the ranch. Despite being much older than the other residing cowboys, Lloyd can more than hold his own. He’s highly adept at wrangling cattle and other duties a cowboy must perform. As we saw in season three, Lloyd can also hold his own when push comes to shove. He and Rip Wheeler easily dispatch a biker gang causing trouble at the “Yellowstone” ranch. Lloyd is also a lady’s man as we saw last season, wrangling in “buckle bunny” Laramie despite being four decades her senior.

You may wonder how Forrie J. Smith looks so natural in his “Yellowstone” role as Lloyd. It is because Smith is a real deal cowboy who has spent a good deal of his life on a cattle ranch. Smith has also participated in rodeo events since a very young age. On Tuesday, the “Yellowstone” star took to social media to share a throwback photo with his fans and followers. Check out a young Forrie J. Smith who looks completely comfortable atop a bucking bull.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Invites You to Montana Rodeo Event

Smith issued the call to his social media followers to attend an upcoming Montana rodeo event. You can bet “Yellowstone” fans will be chomping at the bits to meet the actor at the rodeo.

“You are all invited to the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame 16th annual scholarship fundraising banquet on Saturday, October 2,” he says in the post. “I will be the guest speaker. The hospitality Room opens at 1 pm, The banquet starts at 5 pm. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. There will be a live auction, silent auction, and live country music.”

Did someone say road trip?

The photo Smith includes with the post is a black and white photo of him showing this bull who the boss is.

“Here, I am (photo) at 8 years old at the Helena Last Chance Stampede,” he says. Smith also lists a phone number and a website where tickets for the event can be purchased.

“Yellowstone” fans cannot wait to see Forrie J. Smith back in action as Lloyd with a brand new season quickly approaches. What will Lloyd’s role be in the impending war that the Dutton family must face?

We’ll find out on Sunday, November 7, when the fourth season of “Yellowstone” arrives.